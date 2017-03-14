Timothy DeLaGhetto Just Got Engaged In Wild Fashion

Timothy DeLaGhetto's Instagram/Bryan Chong

Timothy DeLaGhetto is all about cracking jokes -- but the Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out star just asked his lady love a pretty serious question. And now, the YouTube star/actor/rapper/comedian extraordinaire is engaged!

The MTV personality -- who you can catch every Thursday on WNO -- proposed to girlfriend Chia Habte this past weekend in Toronto. Can we get a PG WildStyle dedicated to the imminent husband and wife?

"Look what I went and did to @chia_habte!" You already know I recorded the whole thing," Timothy captioned the Instagram album above featuring the big ask -- and a sweet celebratory lip lock.

Cheers to Timothy and his bride-to-be! Check out more memories from the once-in-a-lifetime event below -- and be sure to watch the future groom on a brand-new episode of Wild 'N Out on Thursday at 11/10c!