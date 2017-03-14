CT Celebrated His Birthday In Challenge Style

Jane Kratochvil

CT has had to eat some pretty gross items through the Challenge years -- but the two-time winner just devoured something truly delightful. With all of his fellow Season 30 cast members by his side.

The reigning champion -- who will return tonight for the Colombia-based installment at 9/8c -- just turned 37 (on July 16). And there was no sweeter way to celebrate than with his MTV cohorts at a New York City-based screening of the first episode/Q&A with the cast on Monday. Presenting a cake and a serenade.

Which eventually wound up all over the Real World: Paris alum's face:

You enjoy that chocolate goodness -- and cheers to 37.

Watch the action transpire in the clip below (CT wasn't the first to get a bit of the tasty-looking treat on his visage!), and don't miss the premiere of The Challenge XXX tonight at 9/8c!