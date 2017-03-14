This Teen Mum Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

The Teen Mum season began with four munchkins -- but the British series will soon feature five kiddos. So who is the soon-to-be mother of two?

"I'm really, really happy and excited," Megan gushed after a pregnancy test yielded a positive result during tonight's finale episode. "I don't really want to tell anyone until I'm quite far along."

While Mckenzie's mum was stunned that she and on-again fiancé Dylan conceived so quickly, she did express she was "over the moon" and hoping for a daughter. And when the couple -- with their firstborn in tow -- went for the first scan, Dylan opened up about this bundle of joy.

"It hasn't really kicked in that you're pregnant yet," he revealed, after the couple saw their child's heartbeat. "It's mixed emotions. I don't really feel anything about it yet."

How did you react to Megan and Dylan's life-changing news? And what did you think of this season of Teen Mum? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!