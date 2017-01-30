Barb From Stranger Things Works Her First Red Carpet Like A Pro

Netflix

Shannon Purser goes for Old Hollywood glam at the SAG Awards

Shannon Purser, better known as fan-favorite character Barb from Stranger Things, made her red carpet debut Sunday night (January 29) at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Considering that we haven’t seen Purser much outside of Barb’s ’80s mom jeans and thick-rimmed glasses, she really went glam for the star-studded event.

Purser worked the red carpet in a black, off-the-shoulder ball gown with a chiffon skirt, giving off serious Winona-Ryder-in-Beetlejuice vibes — which, all things considered, feels appropriate for the young starlet’s first big Hollywood event (and for the potential impending death of American democracy). The red lip and perfectly styled, shoulder-length curls, à la Marilyn Monroe, were just the icing on the cake.

We’re so glad to have you back from the Upside Down, Barb.

Getty Images

The 19-year-old star was joined by her Stranger Things co-stars Natalie Dryer and Joe Keery (a.k.a. Steve with the hair) on the carpet ahead of the ceremony.

Getty Images

Stranger Things took home the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, besting heavy hitters like Game of Thrones, The Crown, Westworld, and four-time winner Downton Abbey. Actor David Harbour (Chief Hopper) delivered the night's most rousing speech, vowing to "punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the meek and the disenfranchised and the marginalized."

Purser tweeted the impassioned speech, calling Harbour the "best leading man we could've asked for."