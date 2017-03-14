Raven-Symoné Explains How Raven And Devon's Relationship Has Changed Since That's So Raven

Eric McCandless/Disney Channel

'There’s different types of divorced parents, and there’s different types of relationships you can have with that'

When we last saw Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) and Devon Carter (Jonathan McDaniel) on That's So Raven, they were high-school sweethearts battling through a long-distance relationship. Flash-forward a decade after the Disney Channel show ended, and Raven and Devon are divorced with fraternal twins Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) and Nia (Navia Robinson), on the new spin-off, Raven's Home.

Clearly the duo maintained their young love enough to get married, so what went wrong? When MTV News visited the Raven's Home set last month in L.A., we asked Symoné how Raven's relationship with Devon has changed over the years. The Disney veteran was quick to point out that though they're divorced, they're still able to work together for the benefit of their kids.

"I like the relationship that Devon and Raven have right now," Symoné said. "He's very involved in the kids’ life. He’s right there. He’s successful in his own way. Things are changing, and it’s OK."

On the new show, which premieres July 21, the kids live with their mom, though their dad is still very much a part of their lives. (Wonder if he'll take them to Pizza Pals like he did for his evil kid sister on that one episode?)

When we spoke to Brown and Robinson about their characters' connection with their dad, both explained they loved spending time with Devon. But just like with Raven, Devon doesn't know that his son has developed psychic visions. "I feel like [Booker and Devon's] relationship is similar to his and Raven’s relationship because Booker always brings that fun, kind of annoying attitude to the party, and everyone’s just got to love him," said Brown. Based on the show's sneak peek, I'd say Booker definitely takes after his mom.

Meanwhile, Robinson teased that Nia will go to Devon for help with a problem and "definitely has that special bond that a daughter has with her dad." Oh, snap!