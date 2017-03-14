Avengers: Infinity War Star Jeremy Renner Broke Both Arms While Filming

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Avengers: Infinity War doesn't come out until 2018, likely because of the Herculean task of assembling all the Hollywood A-listers in that particular cast — which now features the main crew from Guardians of the Galaxy, too. And things may be a little more slow-going now given that one of its starts is recovering from a stunt gone awry.

Jeremy Renner, who plays the Avenger Hawkeye, confirmed at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival on Friday (July 7) that he "broke both arms" during filming, suffering fractures to his right elbow and left wrist. That would certainly explain the Instagram post he shared back in June where his arms were slung up in supportive gear.

"There will be an effect to it, but it won’t stop me from doing things that I need to be doing," Renner told Variety. "I'll heal fast. I'm doing everything I can to heal faster."

Though he didn't go into detail about what exactly went wrong during the stunt, it's pretty cool that Renner was in there himself, making it happen for the camera. You wouldn't necessarily think that multi-billion dollar franchise stars are allowed to take bumps while filming, but Renner apparently is. (Perhaps he took a cue from his Mission: Impossible costar Tom Cruise, whose thirst for doing insane movie stunts himself is well documented.)

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters May 8, 2018.