The Guardians of the Galaxy Director Just Revealed What To Expect From Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 just hit theaters (and is dominating the box office, currently), but director James Gunn is already hard at work on the next chapter of the interplanetary Marvel epic — and he's so excited about it that he just spilled a few crucial details about Star-Lord and the gang's future.

Gunn answered questions from Guardians fans on Twitter on May 6, and he covered a variety of topics in the brief back-and-forth. Is he writing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 already? Yes. Is Baby Groot basically Groot, just tiny? No, because "Baby Groot does not have Groot's memories," which makes the Vol. 2 character a departure from the walking tree we met in Vol. 1. And though Gunn was direct with his answers, he took the opportunity to divulge more information when he could: We now know that Baby Groot's dance moves are none other than his own, for example, and that Vol. 3 will be the last movie telling the Guardians story as we know it.

Wait — what?!

Gunn's tweet is ominous, but it's open to interpretation, for sure: Vol. 3 is a conclusion, but not necessarily a final one — plus there's that whole Avengers/Guardians action that's set to blow everyone's minds in The Avengers: Infinity War, which Gunn is executive-producing and is set for a May 2018 release date, exactly a year after the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

So what does "this iteration of the Guardians" mean, exactly? Is Vol. 3 going to involve the training of some new recruits or the passing of the torch and the killer mixtape-making skills? We're gonna have to wait a bit to find out, but Gunn's got us covered, from the sounds of it.