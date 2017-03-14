Iggy Azalea Responds To Halsey Calling Her A ‘Moron’

Getty Images

Iggy Azalea is taking the high road when it comes to her lightly simmering beef with Halsey.

Here’s what you need to know: In an interview with The Guardian last week, Halsey brought up Iggy Azalea, calling the Aussie singer a “fucking moron” whom she’d never collaborate with. She further accused Iggy of appropriating black culture, adding, “I watched her career dissolve and it fascinated me.”

Fast forward to today, when Iggy appeared on Australian radio show Smallzys Surgery. She was asked about Halsey’s unflattering comments and responded, “It’s a bit weird to bring someone up in an interview that you weren’t asked about. … To me, because I’m a famous person and I know a lot of the time people have opinions and they’re not always accurate, I really try very hard not to give my personal opinions about people that I don’t know. I don’t know her, I’ve never met her.”

Yes, that line was totally borrowed from Mariah Carey’s school of shade.

Anyway, Iggy continued not by clapping back, but by showing impressive restraint and maturity.

“She’s young and I hope she learns maybe to be a bit less judgmental when she’s kind of in the same shoes,” Iggy added. “I’m sure she’s getting judged all the time as well by people who don’t really know her. So I think maybe it’d be good for her to try to be a little more empathetic to other people that are in the same situation.”

If nothing else, this proves that Iggy — once a noted Twitter hothead — has calmed way, way down. Here’s hoping this beef’s now put to rest.