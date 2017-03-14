Nicki Minaj’s Hometown Just Honored Her In A Huge Way

Getty Images

We’re less than halfway through 2017, and Nicki Minaj has already accomplished more this year than most people could do in a lifetime.

For her latest feat, the rapper announced on Monday (June 26) that she’s been awarded the key to the city of Queens, New York. Borough president Melinda Katz bestowed the honor upon Minaj for her “outstanding career achievements in music.”

Minaj shared a photo of the fancy gold key on Twitter, aptly calling it a “#MajorKeyAlert.” She added on Instagram, “What a pleasant surprise,” along with the hashtags #ProudQueensGirl and #ProudNewYorker.

The Queens-raised MC now joins an elite group of peers like Kendrick Lamar, Big Sean, Drake, and Lil Wayne, who have all received the same honor in their respective hometowns.

Ultimately, this is just more proof that Minaj is killin’ it this year. As she explained in an Instagram post over the weekend, she’s recently become the “most awarded female rapper in history.” That feat, in addition to her Billboard Hot 100 record from earlier this year, prove her reign is far from over.