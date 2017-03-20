Nicki Minaj Twerks In Leather After Making History On The Charts

Getty Images

See how she celebrated her new reign as queen of the Hot 100

Nicki Minaj has been working feverishly as of late, and it’s officially paid off. The Queens rapper has made history by becoming the woman with the most Billboard Hot 100 entries of all time. So, naturally, she celebrated by twerking in a siren-red leather getup.

Minaj’s #3PackFromParis helped her score the milestone this week with three debuts: “No Frauds,” “Regret In Your Tears,” and “Changed It,” which came in at No. 14, 61, and 71, respectively. With that trio of releases, Minaj now boasts 76 Hot 100 entries, while Aretha Franklin slides to second with 73. The soul legend previously held the record for more than 40 years, until Minaj tied her with 73 last week. Franklin, however, has top billing on every one of her 73 entires, while Minaj is the lead artist on 32 of hers, and is featured on the remaining 44.

After hearing of her impressive feat, Minaj took to Instagram to celebrate her milestone and to thank her loyal Barbz.

“Man, I tell ya... God said he ain't done showing off yet. Lol. Walked off stage to find out history was made yet again today,” she wrote. “To my fans: I fkn love u guys more than I'll ever be able to put in words. Thank u so much for your unwavering love & support.”

While this is no doubt an incredible achievement for Minaj, she does have some stiff competition on her heels. Taylor Swift is trailing behind Minaj and Franklin in third place with 70 Hot 100 entries... and when her 1989 follow-up arrives, you can expect that number to swell significantly. Game on.