Ally Brooke Cried Happy Tears When Fifth Harmony Heard Her Solo Song

The Fifth Harmony girls aren't slowing down anytime soon. While working together on their highly anticipated third album, they've also found time to pursue projects independently. Ally Brooke is the latest member to fly solo, releasing a feature on Lost Kings' "Look at Us Now" with A$AP Ferg.

"Working with people who are kind and who are good people really means a lot to me," Ally told correspondent Meredith Graves when Fifth Harmony recently stopped by MTV News. "Look at Us Now" premiered last month at Marquee New York, where Ally took the stage with her collaborators. Plus, 5H were there to cheer her on, because what are friends for, anyway?

"They [Fifth Harmony] loved it and I started crying. I was like, 'You really do?'" Ally said about sharing the song with her bandmates Normani Kordei and Dinah Jane before performing it live. "It was so sweet because you never know. ... It's your baby, and so you show them, and they really loved it."

As you can see in the interview above, the girls like to tease Ally about her happy tears, but there's nothing but love and unconditional support happening here. "We tell each other the truth," Ally added. Clearly, 5H are always "Down" for each other.