Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke Has Her First Solo Feature And It’s A Banger

She strikes out on her own with A$AP Ferg on Lost Kings’ new banger ‘Look at Us Now’

Ally Brooke is the latest Fifth Harmony member to strike out on her own, and her new collaboration with Lost Kings and A$AP Ferg doesn't disappoint.

Ally takes lead vocals on "Look at Us Now," an uptempo dance tune produced by the L.A. DJ duo. It's all about that ex you just can't leave alone — and who's a much better friend with benefits than a partner.

"Don't this just feel better?" Ally sings at the chorus. "We're better when we're not tied down / Turned my ex to my rebound."

Add it to the playlist of 5H features we can't stop hitting repeat on.