Maury Phillips / Stringer

The two rap moguls both wore turquoise Gucci suits to the BET Awards

Who Wore It Best: Gucci Mane Or DJ Khaled’s Baby?

Sometimes the universe aligns to provide us with a moment so pure and so moving, it warms even the coldest of hearts. Last night (June 25), the BET Awards had one of these moments.

Gucci Mane and Asahd Khaled, DJ Khaled's son and executive album producer, ran into one another while wearing matching turquoise suits.

If these outfits look familiar, that's because they're made by Gucci, who also designed the iconic pink suit Blue Ivy wore to the Grammys.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

🎶I believe the children are the future, suit them well and let them lead the waaaaay🎶