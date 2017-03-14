DJ Khaled Applauds 'Dope' Migos For Becoming Pop Stars

Johnny Nunez/GettyImages

DJ Khaled is pretty blessed up these days. Snapchat's reigning king has a new baby, a recent No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, and a freshly minted album to be thankful for. The LP, aptly titled Grateful, contains a whopping 23 tracks — one of which is Khaled's biggest hit to date, "I'm the One."

The catchy hit is aided by a slew of superstar guests: Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo from the piping hot Migos crew. Khaled recently sat down with MTV News and praised the "Bad and Boujee" trio's success.

"I love the Migos and I love how they became pop stars coming from the mud," Khaled explained. "It reminds me of myself."

Georgia natives Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff first entered hip-hop's radar in 2013 with the release of their mixtape Y.R.N. (Young Rich Niggas). Since then, they've dropped two successful albums and struck gold with features on Katy Perry's "Bon Appétit" and Calvin Harris' summer jam, "Slide."

Khaled said he most admires the group's versatility and cited tracks like "Versace" and "T-Shirt" as testaments to their knack for ad-libbing. He also likened Migos to pioneers of the new school of hip-hop, a movement that made him fall in love with the genre in the first place.

"They're just a dope group," he said. "I remember listening to leaders in the new school, how much I loved A Tribe Called Quest, how much I loved Das EFX, how much I loved from that era. That's how I love Migos right now, for this era."

DJ Khaled and Migos just put out anotha one. Check out Grateful's "Major Bag Alert" here.