Vince Staples Battles The Elements In His ‘Rain Come Down’ Video

Sprite

Not only does Vince Staples’s hotly anticipated album Big Fish Theory arrive today, but his latest collaboration with Sprite is also here. For the first time ever, the company has unveiled a full-length music video, for Staples’s “Rain Come Down,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

Last we saw of Staples, he was stranded in shark-infested waters in the “Big Fish” visual. For the David Helman-directed “Rain Come Down,” Staples is stranded again; this time, in a desert with nothing but an empty Sprite bottle. He uses it to guide him out of the sands and into a seedy diner, where he waits out the rainstorm while sipping on — what else? — an ice-cold Sprite.

The video ends with the same final frame we saw in the “Big Fish” video: a close-up of a lone goldfish swimming in a fish bowl. Staples was tight-lipped about what the imagery means, telling MTV News, “It’s up for the viewer, the listener to determine. We’re not trying to limit their creativity, so it means whatever you want it to mean.” Watch the video below and decide for yourself:

Staples joins Lil Yachty, D.R.A.M., and more of today’s buzziest rappers as part of Sprite’s summer ad campaign. Speaking about the collaboration with MTV News, Staples said it feels good to be “associated with a brand that’s done so many great things with hip-hop.

“They’ve supported us for a while now, and we’re trying our best to make it a great partnership,” he added. “We have some more things in the works.”

While we wait to see what else Staples has up his sleeve, the Long Beach rapper assures us he’s psyched for Big Fish Theory to be out in the world. “I’m never nervous,” he said of the album’s release. “It is what it is, and I’m excited to hear what people think.”