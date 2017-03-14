Vince Staples Is Surrounded By Sharks In His ‘Big Fish’ Video

YouTube

The wait for Vince Staples’s next album is almost over, as the Long Beach rapper announced this morning (May 18) that Big Fish Theory will arrive in June. He revealed the news on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show, and followed up with a striking video for the new single “Big Fish.”

In the David Helman–directed vid, Staples is stranded on a sinking boat in the middle of the ocean, watching sharks circle around him. He seems surprisingly chill about the whole thing, casually firing a flare gun as he rips into the bouncy, G funk–inspired jam.

“It’s funny I was going crazy not too long ago / Women problems every morning like the Maury show / Swimming upstream while I'm tryna keep my bread / From the sharks make we wanna put the hammer to my head,” he raps, before Juicy J swoops in with the hook.

Big Fish Theory follows Staples’s 2016 EP Prima Donna and his excellent 2015 debut album, Summertime ’06. The new album will include the previously released Trump-bashing “BagBak,” and arrives June 23.