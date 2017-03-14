Rihanna Gets ‘So Stoned’ For Her Latest Collection With Manolo Blahnik

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Rihanna's third collaboration with iconic shoe designer Manolo Blahnik is here and it comes with quite a playful name (what else would you expect from Rihanna?). The "So Stoned" line, which follows in the literal footsteps of the "Denim Desserts" and "Savage" collections, features four styles made from clear PVC and embellished with jewels.

She shared a photo of herself modeling the "Poison Ivy" gladiator heels from the collection. If they look familiar, that's because Rihanna wore them in the video for "Wild Thoughts."

I can't promise they'll make you look more like Rihanna, but if you're up for spending $1,265 to $2,325 on a pair of shoes, you sure can try!