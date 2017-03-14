Rihanna's First Video Of 2017 Is The Steamy Fever Dream 'Wild Thoughts'

Epic / YouTube

Along with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller, she just about melts everyone

Rihanna's first new video of 2017 plays out like the hottest summer night you've ever sweated through.

In the visual for DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts," Khaled, Rihanna, and Bryson Tiller storm Miami's Little Haiti with some fierce moves and steamy looks. Rihanna spends most of the video alternating between dancing in the streets and writhing around in a hotel room while rocking some fabulously bohemian outfits.

The new song heavily samples Santana's 1999 hit "Maria Maria," from the beat to the intermittent guitar solos. It's the latest offering off of Khaled's forthcoming album, Grateful, which drops next week. Naturally, his son Asahd, a.k.a. the album's executive producer, makes a brief cameo in the video, too.