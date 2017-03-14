Zendaya Wears Christmas Chic On The Red Carpet

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Just because it’s June doesn’t mean she can’t get festive

Spider-Man: Homecoming star and Vogue cover girl Zendaya may be poised for world domination, but that doesn't mean she can't get a little festive while doing so. On Sunday (June 18), she promoted her new film while wearing a red and green outfit.

Robert Marquardt/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Her take on the ugly Christmas sweater was anything but ugly, with its sheer back and shoulders.

Robert Marquardt/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Forget Christmas in July — it's officially all about Christmas in June. Hey, I don't make the rules. Zendaya does.