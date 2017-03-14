Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball

Zendaya Wears A Bunch Of Feathers For Her First Vogue Cover

Zendaya has officially cemented her star status by landing her very first Vogue cover. The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress posed for the magazine's July 2017 issue.

"I really don't have any words right now...I'm grateful, honored and a million other beautiful things that wouldn't fit in a caption. I'M ON VOGUE Y'ALL!!!!" she exclaimed on Instagram.

In the issue, she opens up about her family upbringing, her acting ambitions, and the demands she made to Disney Channel executives that made K.C. Undercover a more nuanced, diverse show. She also poses in a bunch of feather-covered clothes.

You can read the entire interview and check out the photo spread here.