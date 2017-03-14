Justin Bieber Gets Ready For Retirement With His New Tattoo

Known tattoo lover Justin Bieber has added some new ink to his collection and this time it's one he definitely won't regret in his old age. On Instagram, he shared a pic of a tattoo above his knee that reads, "BETTER AT 70."
And what does that even mean? Allow Bieber to explain for himself.
"I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities, and although I have felt I've wasted a lot of time it also makes me want to be better faster and longer!" he wrote. "For me personally I want to work everyday to be BETTER AT 70."
How heartwarming! He and a friend even wrote a little song to commemorate the tattoo.
Now, does this mean Justin Bieber will actually learn the lyrics to "Despacito" by the time he's 70?