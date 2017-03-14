Justin Bieber Refused To Sing ‘Despacito’ And Fans Didn’t React Well

Getty Images

Listen up, Beliebers. You love “Despacito.” I love “Despacito.” We all love “Despacito.” But it’s time we collectively accept that Justin Bieber will never (and should never) sing it live.

That became abundantly clear at Summerburst Festival in Stockholm, where Bieber politely responded to a request from the crowd.

“I can't do 'Despacito.' I don't even know it,” he said. That explanation didn’t go over well with at least one fan who pelted a water bottle at him in response (not cool!). Admirably enough, Bieber simply dodged the rogue bottle and went on with his business.

All in all, it’s a good thing Bieber didn’t attempt to perform his Spanish language part of the Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee remix. The last time he tried, he sputtered through the words, replacing most of them with “blah blah blah,” “burrito,” and “Dorito” (also not cool!). At least owning up to his ignorance this time around was an improvement. Maybe next time he can tap in Camila Cabello.