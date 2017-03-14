Team Meatball: Snooki And Deena Just Had A 'Quality Sleepover'

Ian Spanier

And it didn't look quite like their Florence adventures

Nicole Polizzi and Deena Cortese became Team Meatball while the Jersey gals were in Italy with their fellow roomies. And even though the MTV duo isn't up to the same shenanigans these days (oh Riccione), the ladies just spent a fun evening together under the same roof. Party's here!

"Quality time with @snooki meatball sleep over," the soon-to-be bride captioned the photograph above with the Snooki & JWOWW star from their get-together. Bringing us back...

And the girls' cohorts took notice of the Meatball reunion: Jenni Farley liked the image, while Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola commented "Jellllyyy hi girlies."

