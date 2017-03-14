Bella Thorne Opens Up About Her Rumored Fling With Scott Disick

Getty Images

Most celebrities like to remain tight-lipped about their dating lives, but Bella Thorne is definitely not like most celebrities.

Case in point: the 19-year-old’s comments about Scott Disick in a new profile for Complex. Last month, she and the 34-year-old reality star were spotted on a date in Hollywood and seen getting cozy in Cannes, sparking relationship rumors. Never one to be taciturn, Thorne shared the backstory behind their brief fling, which apparently started when Disick and French Montana attended one of her “rave-themed parties.”

“Scott is really nice, sweet, charming,” Thorne said. “I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up... I just wasn’t down. I was like, ‘I gotta leave.’ We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like ‘I’m booking my flight and leaving.’ I love to go out and have fun, I love to fucking dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, ‘Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.’”

It may seem surprising that Thorne commented on Disick so soon after their fling ended (and so candidly), but it’s simply not her style to ignore rumors about herself.

“It’s hard because everybody’s like, no don’t comment on it. But I try to use [social media] to speak up because it just genuinely irks me,” she explained. “I’m just like, ‘I can’t believe I’m reading this right now, like this is absurd. You sketchy-ass bitches. Where’d you hear that?’”

That attitude is what motivates Thorne to be so open with her fans on social media. Whether it’s coming out as bisexual or defending her active dating life, she finds value in being outspoken — even if it comes at a cost.

“A lot of people come up to me on the street and tell me I’ve changed their life in some way,” she said. “It is so fucking dope when somebody’s like, ‘Hey, I have dyslexia, you make me feel more comfortable,’ or, ‘I’ve been bullied and you help,’ or ‘I’m bisexual and I can come out to my parents.’ The hatred online is worth this — because on the other side of the hatred is the positive side, and it is so fucking awesome.”