Denise Truscello/WireImage

Kylie Jenner Sold So Many Lipkits That She's Now One of The 100 Richest Celebs

Kylie Jenner is not only the youngest member of the Kardashian klan, but, now, the youngest person on this year's Forbes "Celebrity 100."

Reportedly, Kylie's massive income comes from product endorsements, her role on her family's reality show (as well as an upcoming reality show of her own), clothing lines, and her namesake cosmetic company.

Kylie landed on the list at #59, after racking up $41 million dollars in earnings in a year. For perspective, that's above Rihanna, who placed at #77 with $36 million, but below her sister Kim Kardashian, who's #47 with $45.5 million. And they're all way below the top female earner on the list, none other than...Beyoncé, who earned $105 million.

A humbling reminder to us all that no matter how many lip kits you sell, you'll never be Queen Bey.