Getty Images

No, it's not just her Snapchat broadcast on E!

Soon You Can Keep Up With Kylie Jenner On Her Very Own Reality Show

Kylie Jenner is getting her own reality spin-off series on E! called Life of Kylie. In case the content on her Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter — as well as regular appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians — was not enough to sustain you, the show will "expose a personal, more intimate side of makeup entrepreneur [sic] as she manages her celebrity persona, multi-million dollar company and, well, just being a teenager."

Interestingly enough, the eight-episode docu-series will air later this summer, when Kylie turns TWENTY, a teen no longer.

Kylie has yet to comment on the new show, but of course her momager is VERY excited.

I wonder if there will be an episode dedicated to Kylie tracking down all of the missing Kylighters people ordered and never received.