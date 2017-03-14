Halsey And Lauren Jauregui Performed ‘Strangers’ Together Live For The First Time

Getty

Nearly two years ago, Halsey hit the Today show stage with Justin Bieber to perform "The Feeling." A lot has happened since then, including The Chainsmokers' chart-topping "Closer" and her own new album. Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, out now, features three collabs — with Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui, Migos' Quavo, and Cashmere Cat — but it was Lauren who joined Halsey on Friday (June 9) for round two at Today.

The duo performed "Strangers," Halsey's first love song using female pronouns, at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Their raspy voices blend together perfectly in the duet, which is about a relationship fizzling.

"I just love that Lauren and I are two women who have a mainstream pop presence doing a love song for the LGBTQ community," Halsey previously said on The Zach Sang Show. “It’s unheard of. It’s very rare to see it from a female perspective."

Halsey even weaved Hopeless Fountain Kingdom's Romeo + Juliet theme into the performance: She's wearing red to represent House of Aureum, while Lauren's wearing white for House of Angelus. These two family houses are Halsey's version of the Montagues and Capulets of Shakespeare. Their feud lasted centuries, but clearly there's nothing but love between her and Lauren.