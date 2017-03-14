Lorde’s ‘Sober’ Is The Perfect Soundtrack For Your Summer Fling

Getty Images

The latest song from Lorde's forthcoming album, Melodrama, has a little something for everyone who's been missing the sleek, minimal beats of her debut Pure Heroine — and everyone who loves the new direction she's taken this year.

With its eerie, multitracked vocals and clattering percussion, "Sober" feels like a natural bridge between the singer's debut and her new era. Thematically, though, the song is all Melodrama: It's about feeling totally drawn to someone on the dance floor, then worrying that the spark won't last into the morning light.

"What will we do when we're sober?" Lorde wonders at the chorus. Her words get punctuated by bursts of horns that would make Carly Rae Jepsen proud.

On Twitter, Lorde shared the story of the song's creation. It first started coming to her "in the back of an Uber," then arrived in full when she was hanging out with her cowriter Jack Antonoff and his partner, Lena Dunham.

She wrote the first draft with Antonoff "in a trance," and soon she had the kind of pop song she'd been dreaming of.