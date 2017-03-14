Lorde Reveals Her Full Melodrama Tracklist

Getty Images

The countdown for album No. 2 is ON

With just under a month until the release of Lorde’s sophomore album, Melodrama, the singer has kindly shared the project’s full tracklist.

Melodrama spans 11 tracks and includes the ecstatic lead single “Green Light” and the vulnerable ballad “Liability,” both of which have been released already. There’s also “Sober” and “Homemade Dynamite,” which Lorde debuted at live shows earlier this year. Keeping in tune with the artsy album cover, there’s even a track called “The Louvre,” named after the landmark museum in Paris.

Melodrama, the follow-up to 2013’s Grammy-nominated Pure Heroine, arrives June 16. Check out the full tracklist below: