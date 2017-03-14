Harry Styles Just Expanded His World Tour Across Five Continents

Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

Harry Styles was already set to conquer the world on a globetrotting tour in the fall of 2017, but lo and behold, he's already outdone himself: Styles has booked his world tour for 2018, too, and it's even more ambitious and extensive than his initial solo jaunt.

Styles is set to kick off his first world tour in support of his record-breaking debut on September 19 in San Francisco; from there, he'll head to assorted cities throughout North America, Europe, and Asia before wrapping the tour of 30 dates in Tokyo on December 8.

To compare and contrast: Styles's 2018 tour itinerary has him performing in five continents for over 50 gigs over the course of four months.

Does Styles's well-worn passport at the end of this count as yet another trophy for the massive success of Harry Styles? 'Cause it totally should.