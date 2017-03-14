Fear Factor Sneak Peek: The Dreaded Snake Challenge Has An Impossible Twist

They have to do what?!

Thanks to a recently released clip, we all knew what awaits contestants on the next Fear Factor: They have to open wide and bob for snakes.

Yes, really.

But in a brand-new sneak peek, host Ludacris reveals there's a twist to the challenge -- a challenge that wasn't going over well with the competitors in the first place.

"That's not cute," says one woman, as her boyfriend/FF partner adds, "We don't even go to the snake section in the pet store."

Another gal's reaction: "Oh. my. God."

So what are the specifics of the competition Ludacris calls "Snake & Bake"? Watch the video to find out -- and to see if anyone is victorious (tbh, we think the task is totally impossible in addition to horrifying), catch Fear Factor Tuesday at 10/9c.