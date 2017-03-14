Camila Cabello Snags Her First Solo Modeling Gig

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Camila Cabello may be crying in the club, but hopefully this news will make her cry tears of joy: This morning, Guess announced that Camila will be the latest face of the iconic American denim brand.

According to Billboard, Camilla will star in the brand's fall 2017 campaign. This is her first modeling campaign since leaving Fifth Harmony to go solo.

Like many Guess Girls before her, from Anna Nicole Smith to Gigi Hadid, Camila embodies the signature Guess aesthetic of voluminous hair, pouty lips, and tight denim.

