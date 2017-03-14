Camila Cabello Is Literally In A Glass Case Of Emotion In Her First-Ever Solo Music Video

Epic / Vevo

Camila Cabello has dropped her first-ever solo video for her first-ever solo single, and it's all a lot to take in.

While "Crying in the Club" is officially the former Fifth Harmony singer's debut single, the song's video kicks off with a bonus track called "I Have Questions," which she announced earlier this week. She sheds a few tears about being deceived by someone she trusted, but then she decides to shake off her sorrows and go dance in the dang club.

Once she gets there, Camila literally enters a glass case of emotion while the party rages on around her. The song's dancehall beat provides the perfect excuse to dance away your troubles, as does Camila's interpolation of Christina Aguilera's 1999 hit "Genie in a Bottle."

By the end of the video, Camila breaks free of her glass cage and joins the other revelers, tears long gone.