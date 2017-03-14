Sabrina Carpenter And Corey Fogelmanis’s Music Video Reunion Will Make You Miss Girl Meets World

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Why in Feeny's name were his scenes cut?!

Girl Meets World stars and besties Sabrina Carpenter and Corey Fogelmanis won't let their show's cancellation stop them from hanging out. Nearly a year after her music video for "On Purpose" dropped, Carpenter shared some deleted scenes from the vid on Monday (May 29) — and we spotted a familiar face.

It's unclear why Fogelmanis's scenes were cut from the final version, but we feel blessed that Carpenter decided to share them with fans. The duo's Girl Meets World co-star, Danielle Fishel, summed up the adorable video best: "This is a masterpiece."

Seriously, why are they so precious? Both recently shared pics from the shoot on Instagram, including this cute snap from London that's helped spark dating rumors.

