The Boys From Disney’s Jessie Just Graduated High School, So We’re Fossils Now

If you didn't feel old when Dylan and Cole Sprouse graduated from college in 2015, or when Jason Dolley showed off his diploma last year, 2017's new crop of graduating students might do the job.
On Thursday (May 25), Disney stars Cameron Boyce and Karan Brar graduated high school at a ceremony in California. The duo played brothers Luke and Ravi Ross on Jessie, and have gone on to pursue other projects for Disney, such as Descendants for Boyce and Bunk'd for Brar. Both celebs documented the milestone on Instagram.
-
Boyce excitedly 'grammed a mini-album.
"WE MADE IT!!! 5/25/17 😭🎓🎉," he gushed. His Descendants director, Kenny Ortega, reposted one of Boyce's pics with the caption: "#carpediem my brilliant Cam! I know your greatest adventures lie ahead of you. Love and All My Congratulations 🎓#thecameronboyce."
-
Brar shared a different angle of the same pic Boyce posted, grinning wildly.
Though Brar's character was two years younger than Boyce's on Jessie, Brar is actually a few months older than his costar.
-
This must have been one heck of a high school, because fellow Disney star Sophie Reynolds also graduated.
Reynolds and Boyce costarred on Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything on Disney XD. Congrats to the grads!