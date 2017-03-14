David Livingston/Getty Images

The Boys From Disney’s Jessie Just Graduated High School, So We’re Fossils Now

If you didn't feel old when Dylan and Cole Sprouse graduated from college in 2015, or when Jason Dolley showed off his diploma last year, 2017's new crop of graduating students might do the job.

On Thursday (May 25), Disney stars Cameron Boyce and Karan Brar graduated high school at a ceremony in California. The duo played brothers Luke and Ravi Ross on Jessie, and have gone on to pursue other projects for Disney, such as Descendants for Boyce and Bunk'd for Brar. Both celebs documented the milestone on Instagram.