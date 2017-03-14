The First Single From Disney’s Descendants 2 Encourages You To Be W-I-C-K-E-D

Disney

This might even be better than ‘Rotten to the Core’

The first single from Disney's Descendants 2 soundtrack is here to kick off the weekend. A lyric video for "Ways to Be Wicked" dropped Friday (April 14), a day after the song premiered on Radio Disney. You can check out the soundtrack's full tracklist here.

The song is ridiculously catchy and might even give "Rotten to the Core," from the first film, a run for its money. Stars Dove Cameron (Mal), Sofia Carson (Evie), Cameron Boyce (Carlos), and Booboo Stewart (Jay) are back with more wickedly awesome deeds on the track.

The DCOM sequel, set to premiere later this year, will introduce new villains to the mix, including Gaston's son, Gil (Dylan Playfair); Ursula's daughter, Uma (China Anne McClain); and Captain Hook's son, Harry (Thomas Doherty). Since Mal and Uma are archenemies, we can't wait for the inevitable showdown to found out who's the baddest villain at the House of Mouse. Check out the video above.