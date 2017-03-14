15 Songs You Didn’t Know ‘Issues’ Singer Julia Michaels Wrote

You may already be obsessed with Julia Michaels's super raw and relatable hit "Issues," but chances are you've also been obsessed with a lot of other songs she's written. You just didn't know it.
Michaels is currently slaying the pop scene, writing lyrics for songs that tend to soar up the charts. At only 23, she has written for artists like Gwen Stefani and Fifth Harmony and has worked as head songwriter on albums for Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. No big deal.
In an Instagram post earlier this year, Gomez credited Michaels — one of the main writers on Gomez's most recent and arguably most personal album, Revival — as one of the people who "changed her life." With a successful first single and an upcoming EP expected to drop this year, Michaels has begun to transition from songwriter to solo artist — but her previous work is not to be forgotten. Here are the top tracks you may not have known she wrote.
-
“Bad Liar” - Selena Gomez (2017)
Sel's songwriting BFF also wrote "Good for You" and "Hands to Myself" from Revival and worked with her on "Slow Down" from Stars Dance.
-
“Sorry” - Justin Bieber (2015)
Michaels worked with J.B. on "Sorry" and "The Feeling" — the one that featured Halsey — for the Purpose album.
-
“All in My Head (Flex)” - Fifth Harmony feat. Fetty Wap (2016)
5H scored this hit 2016 track, as well as their 2013 debut single, "Miss Movin' On," from Miss Michaels.
-
“Close” - Nick Jonas feat. Tove Lo (2016)
Jonas's album Last Year Was Complicated got some lyrical assistance from Michaels, who also cowrote "Chainsaw."
-
“Used to Love You” - Gwen Stefani (2015)
"Gwen had written down all of these things she was feeling at that moment," Michaels told Cosmopolitan in 2015 about making the song. "There was this one phrase that read, 'I don't know why I cry but I think it's because I remembered for the first time since I hated you that I used to love you.' I said, 'Whoa, what a crazy line that is.' She just goes, 'Cool, make it a melody. Let's go.'"
-
“Dive” - Ed Sheeran (2017)
Michaels wrote lyrics and lent her background vocals to this track from Sheeran's current ÷ album.
-
“Heavy” - Linkin Park feat. Kiiara (2017)
Linkin Park worked with Michaels and her songwriting partner Justin Tranter on this, the band's first "pop" track.
-
“Love Myself” - Hailee Steinfeld (2015)
Michaels penned this self-love anthem, the debut single from Steinfeld's Haiz EP, as well as her DNCE-assisted track "Rock Bottom."
-
“Slumber Party” - Britney Spears feat. Tinashe (2016)
"Working with Britney is a fucking dream," Michaels's cowriter Tranter told NewNowNext about writing for Spears. "Me and Julia had to leave the studio one day because our screams of excitement after every take she did were distracting the producers."
-
“Fire Starter” - Demi Lovato (2013)
Michaels worked with Lovato on this song, as well as "Kingdom Come," featuring Iggy Azalea.
-
“War Paint” - Kelly Clarkson (2015)
Clarkson's Piece by Piece album features this example of Michaels's standard lyrical excellence.
-
Austin & Ally theme song (2011)
One of Michaels's first credits came when her jingle was chosen as the theme for a Disney Channel show starring Ross Lynch and Laura Marano.
-
“Poison” - Rita Ora (2015)
In 2015, Michaels worked with Kate Nash and Sir Nolan on Ora's electric single "Poison."
-
“Love Me or Leave Me” - Little Mix (2015)
Michaels teamed up with Shane Stevens and Matt Rad to craft the pop excellence of "Love Me or Leave Me."
-
“One Mississippi” - Zara Larsson (2017)
Zara Larsson's first album to be released internationally, So Good, got Michaels's signature touch on "One Mississippi."