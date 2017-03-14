15 Songs You Didn’t Know ‘Issues’ Singer Julia Michaels Wrote

Getty Images

She’s the mastermind behind big hits for Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, and more

You may already be obsessed with Julia Michaels's super raw and relatable hit "Issues," but chances are you've also been obsessed with a lot of other songs she's written. You just didn't know it.

Michaels is currently slaying the pop scene, writing lyrics for songs that tend to soar up the charts. At only 23, she has written for artists like Gwen Stefani and Fifth Harmony and has worked as head songwriter on albums for Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. No big deal.

In an Instagram post earlier this year, Gomez credited Michaels — one of the main writers on Gomez's most recent and arguably most personal album, Revival — as one of the people who "changed her life." With a successful first single and an upcoming EP expected to drop this year, Michaels has begun to transition from songwriter to solo artist — but her previous work is not to be forgotten. Here are the top tracks you may not have known she wrote.