Harry Styles Was Overcome With Emotion At His First Concert After The Manchester Attack

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Harry Styles has been performing pre-tour dates and surprise shows to celebrate the release of his record-breaking, self-titled debut solo album, but the tone went from jubilant to devastated when the Manchester native took a moment at his Mexico City show to pay tribute to those affected by the senseless tragedy that occurred on May 22 at an Ariana Grande concert.

Styles was shaken by the events that had unfolded at the Manchester Arena the night before, and gently approached his May 23 concert with a proper tribute to the victims of the attack in mind: He re-worked the program and went with an acoustic set, and asked his crowd to offer up a moment of silence beforehand, as the tone of the evening had certainly changed.

"When we booked this show, I wanted to celebrate with you guys," he told the audience before a translator stepped in. "I've played two of my favorite shows in Mexico, and it felt right to come celebrate with you. Tonight doesn't feel like a night to celebrate now. Last night, there was a tragedy in my hometown of Manchester. I'm left with a hole in my heart. I went to my first show in the Arena; I've had some of my best experiences of my left playing at that place in Manchester."

Before explaining what they were planning to do for the next hour and change, Styles left his fans with a profound message: "We have a choice every single day when we wake up of what we can put into the world. I ask you to please choose love every single day."