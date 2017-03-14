Ariana Grande Speaks Out After Manchester Concert Tragedy

Getty Images

Ariana Grande has shared a brief, heartbreaking statement on Twitter following the deadly explosion at her concert in Manchester, England, on Monday night (May 22).

“broken,” she wrote. “from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.”

The singer’s concert at Manchester Arena ended in tragedy when an explosion killed 19 people and injured at least 50 others. It is being treated as a “terrorist incident,” Manchester police stated.

Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, also shared a heartfelt statement on Twitter.

“Tonight, our hearts are broken,” he wrote. “Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.”

He continued, “We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”