Nicki Minaj Hilariously Reacts To Drake Calling Vanessa Hudgens ‘Incredible’

Getty

Drake shattered records Sunday night (May 21) at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, where he took home a whopping 13 trophies — the most ever won in a single year. From Best Artist to Top Rap Tour to performing inside a world-famous fountain, he killed it all night.

"We're all here on Earth for a limited amount of time and we gotta show love while we're here," he said in his acceptance speech for Top Billboard 200 Album, which he won for Views. The first lucky recipient of his love? A former Disney Channel star.

"I want to say that, Vanessa Hudgens, you look incredible tonight," Drizzy gushed onstage. The camera immediately cut to Nicki Minaj, who was not having it. "What about me?!" she yelled, as you can see in the clip below.

Of course, Drizzy couldn't leave his girl Nicki out. "I'm so glad we found our way back because I love you, and I could never, ever, ever see it any other way," he announced as she shouted "I love you!" from the audience. Ludacris, Lil Wayne, and Drake's dad also got shout-outs. So the question is, who'll be next?