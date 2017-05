Getty Images

There's nothing in the rules that says a fountain can't spray flames

Drake was a master of the elements during his unusual Billboard Music Awards performance.

Instead of hopping up on a regular stage like everyone else, Drake rapped "Gyalchester" from inside the Fountains at Bellagio. Pyrotechnics shot up around him while he jumped around with his hypeman and good pal Baka.

Why choose between fire and water when you can have both? If Adele has taught us anything, it's that there's nothing more dramatic than setting water on fire.