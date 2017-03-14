Miley Cyrus And Vanessa Hudgens Had The Disney Channel Reunion Of Your Dreams

Charley Gallay/AMA/Getty Images for AMA

And it wasn't the only Disney reunion that happened this weekend

Disney Channel nostalgia was in full swing this weekend with two different reunions involving Hannah Montana, High School Musical, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and Lizzie McGuire stars.

When Vanessa Hudgens wasn't slaying everyone with her Céline Dion cover or knocking Drake off his feet at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday (May 21), she was hanging out with Miley Cyrus.

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

Besides Cyrus, fellow Disney alum Ashley Tisdale — who co-starred with Hudgens in both HSM and Suite Life — attended the BBMAs and had "a loaded question" for Hudgens: "What's your favorite thing we've done together?" Hudgens admitted via giggles that traveling all over the world with her bestie on the HSM press tour and attending Tisdale's wedding were two of the best adventures.

Days before the BBMAs made us feel like it was 2006 again, Lizzie McGuire's Jake Thomas and Hannah Montana's Jason Earles — yes, two more Disney stars — reunited to judge the UCLA Spring Sing, a showcase highlighting students' talents in "song, dance and sketch comedy."

Earles' fiancée, Katie Drysen, shared a pic of herself with the "Disney bros," captioning, "Disney is kind of like one big family." As it should be.