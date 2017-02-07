Hannah Montana Star Jason Earles Shares Adorable Disney-Themed Engagement Pics

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Back in November 2016, Jason Earles from Hannah Montana popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Katie Drysen, at Disneyland — which is only fitting for a beloved Disney Channel star.

Earles shared some of his and Drysen's adorable engagement pics on Monday (February 6), taken at Disney California Adventure Park. "It's like we are the only two people in the world sometimes," Miley Cyrus's TV bro captioned on Instagram. "And I am ok with that." Photographer Dorian Hill posted the same pic in glorious color, quickly making Earles regret his decision to decolorize the pic.

The 39-year-old (yep!) actor shared another sweet pic in front of Disneyland's exclusive hangout spot, Club 33, captioning it with, "Outside the door where we got engaged." Unrelated, but why didn't Hannah Montana ever perform at Club 33? She definitely could've gotten into the swanky members-only club.

Drysen also shared some snapshots from the shoot, including another pic in front of Club 33 with the hashtag "#HappilyEverEarles2017." In keeping with the Disney theme, Drysen also documented the couple's fourth anniversary three weeks ago, posting a pic of her smoochin' on Earles while rocking Minnie Mouse ears. "You are my better half 😘," she wrote.