Camila Cabello Is Wet And Moody In The Trailer For Her Debut Solo Single

Camila Cabello’s solo reign is nearly upon us, and it’ll involve some hair-whipping, dramatic cello music, and murky bathwater.

At least, that’s what we can assume based on the newly released trailer for Camila’s debut single, “Crying in the Club.” The track will premiere this Friday (May 19), and in the 30-second preview, we see her glide through a dense fog in a floor-length dress, then sink beneath the surface in a bathtub (just like Britney and Demi before her). Unfortunately, there are no words to accompany the preview; just some moody cello music. Oh, and the whole thing’s shot in black and white to really put the drama over the edge.

Camila spoke about the video with Complex, saying, “This video summarizes the message of my journey over the past couple years, from darkness to light, from lost to found. The director Emil Nava and I are put our hearts into this and we hope you like it!”

“Crying in the Club” will be the first taste of the former Fifth Harmony singer's debut album, The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving., which she announced in an emotional post earlier this week. She’s also slated to perform “Crying in the Club” for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday, May 21. So, yeah, it’s an exciting week to be a Camila fan.