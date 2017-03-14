Camila Cabello Just Announced Her Debut Album And It All Sounds Very Emotional

Getty Images

Everyone's been wondering when Camila Cabello's first solo single will drop. On Sunday (May 14), she finally gave us an answer.

The former Fifth Harmony singer shared a revealing note on Twitter about her very first solo single and the debut solo album that's also on the way. The song is called “I Have Questions” and is due out on Friday, May 19. The album's title is The Hurting the Healing the Loving, and Camila says it's all about her “journey from darkness into light.”

Camila first started writing “I Have Questions" while on tour with Fifth Harmony last year. “I was completely broken during that time,” she wrote. “I was in the kind of pain that's uncomfortable to talk about, and it was the kind of chapter you never want to read out loud...I couldn't write another song for six months because writing meant I had to feel everything, and I wasn't ready to do that just yet.”

Over time, though, Camila was ready to confront that pain, and she found that confronting it eventually made it subside until she wrote her way into a string of happy songs. That transformation is documented on The Hurting the Healing the Loving, whose title refers to three personified stages of Camila's growth whom she addresses directly in her note.

Whenever we get to hear the album, it's sure to be an emotional ride.