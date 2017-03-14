YouTube

Big Boi And Adam Levine Fight Over Dry Cleaning In New ‘Mic Jack’ Video

Next month, Big Boi will drop his first solo album in nearly five years, and he’s ramping up excitement with a video for his funky, Adam Levine–assisted “Mic Jack.”

In the goofy clip, Daddy Fat Sax visits a dry cleaner where Levine works. The Maroon 5 frontman keeps bringing out wrong suits for Big Boi, and each new item sends the rapper into a dream world where he’s wearing those clothes. One minute he’s floating in outer space in an astronaut suit, the next he’s chilling at a car wash in tropical-print pants.

In the end, Big Boi realizes he’s been at the wrong dry cleaner all along. “Isn’t this Stankonia Cleaners?” the Outkast MC asks. “No, man,” Levine responds. “This is Jewtopia. It’s Jewtopia Cleaners, man.”

Big Boi’s forthcoming solo album Boomiverse arrives June 16, with appearances by Killer Mike, Jeezy, CeeLo Green, and Gucci Mane.