Big Boi And Adam Levine’s New Song Is A Funky, Futuristic Jam

Big Boi is prepping his new solo album, Boomiverse, and he’s kicked off the campaign by dropping not one, but two new songs.

First up, Big Boi reunites with Adam Levine (they previously worked together on a remix of Maroon 5’s “Animals”) for “Mic Jack.” The Outkast rapper spits witty one-liners like “We break it up like the smile of Michael Strahan,” while Levine is on hook duty: “You got me dancin’ / The dance floor tells no lies / Give them something to remember,” he sings over a funky beat.

Prior to the premiere of “Mic Jack,” Big Boi teased the collab with Levine by sharing some hilariously revamped action-movie posters. Behold:

The second new track is “Kill Jill,” featuring Killer Mike and Jeezy. The three veteran rappers all get a chance to flex on the bouncy cut, which is streaming exclusively on Apple Music.

Boomiverse will be Big Boi's first solo album since 2012’s Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors. It’s rumored to include features from Gucci Mane and Cee Lo Green — we'll know for sure when it arrives in June.