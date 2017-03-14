Watch The Explosive Trailer For The New Teen X-Men Series

Ryan Green/FOX

Following the critical success of FX's Legion, Fox is launching its next X-Men series later this year. Set in the X-Men cinematic universe, The Gifted follows teen siblings Lauren and Andy Strucker as they explore their newfound mutant powers, which ultimately leads to an explosive event that forces the family to go on the run from a hostile government who seek to hunt and control mutants.

The fact that their father (played by True Blood star Stephen Moyer) is a Sentinel Services agent is only just the beginning of this family's woes. Eventually, the Struckers find refuge in an underground network of mutants, and that's when the real fun begins.

The series seems to be set in a somewhat dystopian time where those with mutant abilities are being collected by the American government. (Sound familiar?) "The X-Men, the Brotherhood, we don't even know if they exist anymore," a mutant says in the trailer.

From writer Matt Nix and X-Men director Bryan Singer, and produced in association with Marvel Television, The Gifted will also feature Sean Teale as new mutant Eclipse, Jamie Chung as Blink, Emma Dumont as Polaris, Blair Redford as Thunderbird, and Coby Bell as Sentinel Services Agent Jace Turner. This is probably as close to a live-action X-Men: Evolution as we're going to get, so prepare your emotions accordingly.

The Gifted is set to premiere in fall 2017 on Fox.