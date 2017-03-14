Niall Horan's Cover Of Dua Lipa's 'Scared To Be Lonely' Is Just 'Darling'

Michael Loccisano + BG017/Bauer-Griffin

Imitation is the highest form of flattery, and that's exactly how Dua Lipa took it when she realized that Niall Horan had tried his (not so slow) hand at one of her tunes.

If Horan's Instagram counts for anything, the One Direction crooner is having a blast on tour, and he's been sharing behind-the-scenes snapshots from his time on the road and flashing massive grins in his downtime.

As he's in an incredible mood, that's translating to some confident, unexpected moments onstage, and one of those took the shape of an impromptu cover of Dua Lipa and Martin Garrix's collaboration, "Scared To Be Lonely," at a gig in San Diego on May 12.

He sounds great, the clip went viral, and Horan's casual "giving it a go" clearly made "darling" Dua Lipa's day. (Ours, too, if we're being honest.)

More covers, please, Niall!