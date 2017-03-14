Niall Horan’s New Song ‘Slow Hands’ Is So Much Hornier Than ‘This Town’

If you've been listening to “This Town” on repeat since it came out, you might not recognize Niall Horan on his new single “Slow Hands.”
Instead of an acoustic guitar and a metric ton of melancholy, Niall returns here with a backbeat, a little Auto-Tune, and a sizable helping of horniness. While it's not exactly dance pop, “Slow Hands” kicks up the tempo from where Niall started out and locks into a sweaty, summery groove with some meaty bass and hazy guitar licks.
Turns out he's got more cards than “sad troubadour” in his deck.